MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,103,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

In related news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

