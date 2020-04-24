MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 40,900 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 2.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25,710.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,901. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.