MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 5,713 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Strs Ohio increased its position in Waters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $190.63.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $191.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,268. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.65. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

