MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 1,167,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,413. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

