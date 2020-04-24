MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 365.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $271.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.