MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,406,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,156,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $245.20. 1,024,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

