MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,390 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Shopify by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.96.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $22.70 on Friday, hitting $643.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,444,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.95. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

