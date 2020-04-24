MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,597 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 953.3% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.57. 691,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.