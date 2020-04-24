MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 17,644 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 45,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 487,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,512,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ENB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

