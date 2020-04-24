MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 17,853 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,043,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637,166. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

