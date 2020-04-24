MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,419 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lam Research by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.67. 1,528,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,289. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

