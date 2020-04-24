MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 4,987 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,619,000 after acquiring an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $7.60 on Friday, reaching $306.41. The company had a trading volume of 955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.00 and its 200 day moving average is $347.15.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

