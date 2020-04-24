MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,268 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. 6,886,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

