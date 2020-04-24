MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 8,231 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.66. 1,511,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,034. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

