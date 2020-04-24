MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

