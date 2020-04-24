Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 17.4% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 29.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $99.30. 4,629,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

