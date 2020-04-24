Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 1,217 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 174.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $552,739.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.61 and a 200-day moving average of $288.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $383.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.18.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

