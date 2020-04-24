Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 244 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

