Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 742 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $79.64. 24,417,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.12.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

