Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,297. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

