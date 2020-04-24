Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,896,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

