Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.36. 14,668,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,839,965. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

