Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,625,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,388,695. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.