Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,657,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.58 and a 200 day moving average of $333.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.