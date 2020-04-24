Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,127,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

