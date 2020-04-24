Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 869,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,177 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 400,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 382,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,735. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

