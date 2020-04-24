Means Investment CO. Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $277,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 924,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,773,896.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.80. 43,797,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,463,785. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

