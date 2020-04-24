Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 23,711 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,394. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 5,000 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,750 shares of company stock worth $117,900.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

