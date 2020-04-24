Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.73 on Friday, hitting $344.10. 2,143,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.15. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

