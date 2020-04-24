Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $22,192,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

