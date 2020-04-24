Means Investment CO. Inc. Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903,604 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,135,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,385,424. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Corey Ian Sanders bought 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $199,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 411,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,771.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

