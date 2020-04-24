Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 30.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 25.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 158,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.76. 3,824,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.31. The firm has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

