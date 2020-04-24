Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

UA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 3,286,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,279. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

