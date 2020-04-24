Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Announces Earnings Results

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLNX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $124.89. 2,008,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,123. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNX. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

