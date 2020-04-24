Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 4,036 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,067,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

