Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,276.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

