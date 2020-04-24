Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 17,642,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,300,532. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

