MGIC Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

