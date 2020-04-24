Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $40,878.54 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $40,878.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,235.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $531,617.47.

On Monday, February 10th, Ian Fier sold 213 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $6,709.50.

MNTA stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.06. 662,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.56. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MNTA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

