Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.68 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Nano has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00007827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,543.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.02497933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.03174019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00592016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00807655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00074670 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00587657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEx, Mercatox, Gate.io, Koinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitinka, Kucoin, Binance, Coindeal, Nanex, RightBTC and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.