National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,122. The company has a market capitalization of $759.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Bank has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

