Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

NFLX stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,657,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.58 and a 200 day moving average of $333.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

