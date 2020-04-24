Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.81-1.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.048-6.048 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.97 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $426.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $427.62.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

