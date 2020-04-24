Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Netflix’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.28 on Thursday, hitting $426.70. 13,928,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,466,431. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $367.77 and its 200 day moving average is $332.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

