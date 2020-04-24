NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Up 10.6% Following Earnings Beat

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares shot up 10.6% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.02, 916,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 392,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get NetGear alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $221,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $455,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NetGear by 30.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear during the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 18.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.19.

NetGear Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.