NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,720. The firm has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

