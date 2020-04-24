Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to post earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $11.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $12.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.57. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

