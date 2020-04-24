Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 91 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 91 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a CHF 70 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 93.85.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

