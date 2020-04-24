Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.55 on May 29th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.98. 2,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,173. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.