Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 11,700 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.53. 9,534,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. The company has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

